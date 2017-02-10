Local Doctors Say Flu, Stomach Virus Hits St. Louis Hard

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s not just influenza that’s hitting this area hard, but a stomach virus as well.
A lot of people call it the stomach flu. However, most of the time it has nothing at all to do with influenza, that’s not always the case says SLU Care infectious diseases specialist Dr. Nirav Patel at SSM Health SLU Hospital.
“Influenza itself…that can have gastro intestinal symptoms as well,” Patel says. “So, it’s not unreasonable that you can have episodes of diarrhea associated with either the flu or, again, with some of the other viruses that circulate.”
Common viruses in this area right now include RSV, adno virus, human meta pneumo virus, and para influenza. Rhino virus – the most common cause of the classic cold – is also out there in abundance.
Patel says his best advice for trying to avoid getting sick is to get a flu shot, cover your cough and practice good hand hygiene.
