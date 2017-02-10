New Corrections Department Director Ready to Move Forward

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – “It’s a new day in the department of corrections.” That’s what Missouri’s incoming Corrections Department Director Ann Precythe told lawmakers in Jefferson City yesterday. Precythe says she’s getting ready to move forward with a ‘new culture’.
“My focus is really getting to staff treatment, employee morale, the things that make a difference that don’t cost the tax payers a dime to work on,” she says.
Precythe takes over admist reports of harassment and retaliation involving employees within the department. Precythe told a House subcommittee that while serving as Community Corrections Director in North Carolina, she had a ‘zero tolerance’ policy on harassment.
“I think that’s important, that I establish a zero tolerance for reporting when sexual harassment, workplace harassment or retaliation has occurred. And then I think it’s important to have a zero tolerance for responding to those complaints,” she says.
