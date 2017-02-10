Old Courthouse Offers Hands-On Activities for Black History Month

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – How could the courts have ruled against Dred and Harriet Scotts’ bid for freedom? Head to the Old Courthouse downtown on weekends this month for a chance to re-enact the case and decide for yourself.

Park Ranger Stacy Speas invites people to the Old Courthouse during Black History Month to participate in a re-enactment of the Scotts’ case. She says going through the motions of the case is quite compelling. Speas says under the law in 1846, whether the Scotts were entitled to freedom was not as important as property rights. Could the modern jury make a new ruling?

“That is up to the people who are pondering the evidence,and it’s sort of hard to imagine deciding to leave someone enslaved in the this day in age, but you have to consider it from the law perspective of that time frame,” she says.

Speas says those re-enactments will take place Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. throughout the month.

“We’re hoping that visitors will show and we will have enough people to play the roles of the folks who actually decided that case, so you will have a hand in deciding history,” she says.

If you head to the Old Courthouse tomorrow, you’ll see Park Ranger Tony Gilpin, who also happens to be a professional artist, painting a portrait of Scott with a little help from passersby.

Speas says over the years, they’ve had hundreds of people help Gilpin create art on the spot.

“Tony is also a very charming person, so folks naturally want to go and talk to him, And then they say ‘what are you doing?’ and he says ‘I’m painting this portrait of Dread Scott’ and then he tells them a little history, and then he offers to let them help paint the portrait,” she says.

Tomorrow at noon the United States Airforce Band will be performing, and the painting starts as 1 p.m. All the events are free.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook