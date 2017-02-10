Scottrade Upgrades Bill Up for Debate

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The bill that would provide city funds to help upgrade the Scottrade Center goes before the full board of Alderman this morning. Earlier this week KMOX’s Brian Kelly toured the building to get a behind the scenes look at some of the areas the team says need upgrading.

Building Operations Senior Director Dough Waugh says that part of the the ice plant is the original from 23 years ago, and they can’t find parts for it anymore.

“I’ve got compressors and chillers over here that the guys have been talking about getting parts for off of ebay,” he says.

While the ice plant is still up and running, Waugh says there’s no guarantee that it will stay that way.

“After the lifespan, anything’s possible. We’re doing everything we can to keep it online.”

Waugh and Sports and Entertainment Operations manager Alex Rodrigo pointed out several other areas of concern, including the computer that controls the lighting system, which still runs Windows 95, and dressing rooms that Rodrigo says touring acts complain about.

