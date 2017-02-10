Teen Charged With Jennings Man’s 2016 Murder

February 10, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: jennings, Melford Newton, murder, St. Louis County Police, Steven White

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – A St. Louis teen who allegedly bragged to others about “whacking an old man” has been arrested and charged with a 71-year-old Jennings resident’s murder.

St. Louis County Police say they took 17-year-old Melford Newton into custody for the September 2016 shooting death of Steven White.

Officers say Newton and two other men stole the victim’s cell phone then later attempted to hit a patrol officer with a stolen van.

Newton faces murder, robbery, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest charges.

He’s being held in jail without bond.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia