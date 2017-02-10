Teen Charged With Jennings Man’s 2016 Murder

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – A St. Louis teen who allegedly bragged to others about “whacking an old man” has been arrested and charged with a 71-year-old Jennings resident’s murder.
St. Louis County Police say they took 17-year-old Melford Newton into custody for the September 2016 shooting death of Steven White.
Officers say Newton and two other men stole the victim’s cell phone then later attempted to hit a patrol officer with a stolen van.
Newton faces murder, robbery, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest charges.
He’s being held in jail without bond.
