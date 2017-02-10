Teens Charged with Swindling an 80 Year Old Woman

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) – A St. Louis County teenager and his girlfriend are facing charges for allegedly swindling an 80-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tyler Evans and Kyleigh Ambrosecchia, both 19, face felony charges and are jailed on $25,000 bond. They do not yet have listed attorneys.

Police say the couple was found passed out in a car Jan. 16 in Maryland Heights. Police say they found drug paraphernalia, suspected heroin and several checks for an account belonging to a woman with Alzheimer’s.

The checks found with Ambrosecchia and Evans had been signed with a misspelled version of the woman’s name.

The couple had been hired in December to do household chores for the victim.

