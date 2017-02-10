What’s On Second? Minors to Experiment With New Extra Innings Rule

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The specific plan isn’t final, but Major League Baseball will test a new extra innings format this season in the minors, in which the 10th inning will begin with a runner on second base, reports Yahoo Sports.
MLB Chief Baseball Officer, Joe Torre, is in strong support of the experiential rule, reports columnist Jeff Passan.
“It’s not fun to watch when you go through your whole pitching staff and wind up bringing a utility infielder in to pitch,” Torre told Yahoo Sports.
The testing will take place in the Gulf Coast League and Arizona League – the same process was used for baseball’s new pace of play rules that you see today. And if you watch the World Baseball Classic coming later this month, you’ll see how a similar extra inning rule works.
The rule expected to begin in the minors this year will at the beginning of every inning, from the 10th on, automatically place a runner on second base.
“What really initiated it is sitting in the dugout in the 15th inning and realizing everybody is going to the plate trying to hit a home run and everyone is trying to end the game themselves,” said Torre, a former manager. “I don’t know what inning is the right inning. Maybe the 11th or 12th inning. But there are a number of reasons.”
