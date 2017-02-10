Winter Heating Fundraiser Approaches $300K

February 10, 2017 10:31 PM
Filed Under: charity, Dennis Jenkerson, Hardee's, Heat Up St. Louis, Reverend Earl Nance Jr.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Friday proved to be quite a day for the local charity Heat Up St. Louis.

Its 17th annual Hardee’s Rise ‘N Shine For Heat breakfast event brought in around $295,000 according to chairman emeritus Rev. Earl Nance Junior. With canisters available the rest of the weekend at Hardee’s restaurants and through online contributions, organizers are hopeful of exceeding their goal by Monday.

More than 650 volunteers from across the region took part in Friday’s effort.

“HeatUpStLouis.org has proven to save lives, to keep Missouri and Illinois residents from avoiding unsafe methods of heating during the cold weather,” said honorary chair Dennis Jenkerson, chief of the St. Louis Fire Department.

Those wanting to make an online donation to the energy assistance charity may do so by clicking here and following instructions.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia