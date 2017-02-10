Winter Heating Fundraiser Approaches $300K

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Friday proved to be quite a day for the local charity Heat Up St. Louis.
Its 17th annual Hardee’s Rise ‘N Shine For Heat breakfast event brought in around $295,000 according to chairman emeritus Rev. Earl Nance Junior. With canisters available the rest of the weekend at Hardee’s restaurants and through online contributions, organizers are hopeful of exceeding their goal by Monday.
More than 650 volunteers from across the region took part in Friday’s effort.
“HeatUpStLouis.org has proven to save lives, to keep Missouri and Illinois residents from avoiding unsafe methods of heating during the cold weather,” said honorary chair Dennis Jenkerson, chief of the St. Louis Fire Department.
Those wanting to make an online donation to the energy assistance charity may do so by clicking here and following instructions.
