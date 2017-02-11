One Man Dead After Double Shooting on Grocery Store Parking Lot

February 11, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Aldi's, CrimeStoppers, jennings, MO., St. Louis County Police

JENNINGS, MO (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police have released more information about a double shooting that left one man dead.

It happened on the parking lot of Aldi’s in the 8400 block of Lucas and Hunt. Police say the two victims say they were shot while sitting in a vehicle, the suspects then stole that car. It was found a short time later in the City of Riverview.

Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police or CrimeStoppers 866-371-TIPS.

