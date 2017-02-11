St. Louis’ Man’s Body Recovered in the Caribbean

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In a Friday posting by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force. The body of 32 year old John McGurk was discovered on the rocks above the shore, near the hotel he had checked in to.
McGurk was reported missing after nine Wednesday night. He had not been seen since Monday.
The U-S Coast Guard assisted in the recovery which was complicated by the location and tide.
The cause of death is not known. According to several Facebook postings, McGurk was a BJC Physician.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)