Three People Shot and Killed Within Six Hours in St. Louis

February 11, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: st. louis city, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) St. Louis Police are investigating three separate homicides within six hours.

The first happened around four yesterday afternoon, in the 65-hundred block of Saint Louis Avenue. The victim was in his mid twenties or early thirties .

On Southside, in the 38-hundred block of Juanita , a man in his sixties shot and killed.

And around 10 last night, a man his thirties died after being shot at Interstate 70 and Shreve.

