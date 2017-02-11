TIAM Saturday February 11th

As we enjoy another taste of spring we find out about Carol Daniel’s attempt to get people talking and doing, learn about a fundraiser for Stray Rescue, check out the latest show at The Fabulous Fox and celebrate some birthdays.

KMOX’s Carol Daniel is launching a national conversation she calls “Small Talk”. She describes it as ‘a book club for conversation’ and hundreds have already agreed to hold their own gatherings in a half-dozen cities around the country. Carol tells us all about it here. To find out more, follow Carol on Facebook or email her at cadaniel@cbs.com

Local artist Sherry Salant is raising money for Stray Rescue by making 50-by-60 inch plush blankets and selling them for $55. All the proceeds will go to the animal rescue organization. If you click here, you’ll hear Sherry tell us all about it including where you can pick up yours.

The current show at The Fox is a raucous comedy called “Something Rotten”. Harry Hamm loved it. Hear his review here.

Birthday celebrants today include The Bandit, a Missouri musician, Ginger and a ‘Friend’ who became a ‘horrible boss’. That list is here.

On Sunday, Harry will review The Rep’s presentation of “To Kill A Mockingbird” plus we’ll have the latest news, sports, weather and business news.

