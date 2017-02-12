Gun Violence Night In St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Eight people – seven men and one woman – were shot and wounded within a five-hour span Saturday night in the city of St Louis.

The first happened before 6pm at Clara and Kennerly. An hour later, another person was wounded in the 3100 block of Halliday.

Before 8:30pm, at 16th and Pine (downtown) a man and woman were shot. A few minutes later, another shooting happened in the 4600 block of Ashland.

Around 9-30pm, a man in the 1000 block of Hornsby was left wounded in critical, unstable condition. Around that same time, another person was shot at Halls Ferry and Riverview.

Police have not released the location of the eighth shooting, happening just before eleven, Saturday night.

As of late Sunday morning, there had been no reports of arrests.

