Jazz Singer Al Jarreau Dies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Legendary jazz vocalist Al Jarreau is dead at the age of 76.
The president of Jazz Saint Louis, Gene Dobbs Bradford, recalls what would be Jarreau’s final performance here last fall at Jazz at the Bistro, “His voice wasn’t as strong as it used to be, but in this setting with just a piano instead of a full band, you really got to see his playfulness and his technique.”
Dobbs Bradford says Jarreau had promised to come back to St. Louis and work with some students.
He’s hopeful a tribute will be paid to Jarreau on Sunday night’s Grammy awards show on CBS. Jarreau was a seven-time Grammy winner and was nominated more than a dozen other times.
