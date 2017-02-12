Passenger Dies In Jennings Red Light Crash

February 12, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash, jennings, St. Louis County Police

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOX) – An autopsy is being conducted on the passenger who died Saturday afternoon in a crash at Lucas & Hunt and Hord in Jennings.

Saint Louis County Police say his speeding car hit two others, critically-injuring his driver and causing lesser injuries to the others.

Officers say the deceased adult male had a gunshot wound to his lower body.

No names had been released, as of late Sunday morning.

