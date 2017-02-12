TIAM Sunday February 12th

After a beautiful Saturday we started Sunday with another 5-star review from Harry, a celebration today’s ‘holidays’ and birthdays that include Ferguson’s Doobie Brother!
After giving 5-stars to “Something Rotten” at The Fox yesterday, Harry Hamm raved this morning about The Rep’s presentation of “To Kill A Mockingbird”. You can hear what Harry said about it here.
Today is Man Day, along with other so-called ‘holidays’. It’s also Grammy night, which we don’t care about. That got Alex asking which pop stars we despise. Hear the list, and our answers, here.
Among those celebrating a birthday today are a Celtics legend, a TV mom and one of Ferguson’s most famous sons. That list is here.
Here’s hoping you have a great Sunday and an even better week!
Maria and Brian
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)