Tough Decisions Ahead for Mehlville School District Families

St. Louis, Mo. (KMOX) – The Mehlville School District is asking it’s families to make some tough decisions about how to draw boundaries for their schools.
In a video posted on You Tube, Mehlville officials lay out the issues for parents. There’s an uneven distribution of the student population. In some schools that means overcrowding, with Kindergartners turned away and siblings placed in separate buildings. In other cases, classrooms sit empty.
Families are being asked to choose from a variety of scenarios — some impact hundreds of children. Parents can access online maps, that will show them exactly how it will impact their students.
A redistricting committee plans public hearings at the end of the month before presenting final recommendations to the Mehlville Board of Education on March 9th.
