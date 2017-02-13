By Tere Scott When the craving hits, you know where to find delicious bagels, and don’t forget the lox. Bagels and lox are two tastes that go together for a satisfying flavor packed with protein and low fat. Lox is a fillet of brined salmon that is typically served on a bagel with garnishes of onion, tomato, capers, or other toppings referred to as schmear. Discover the best bagels and lox in St. Louis at these amazing spots around town.

The Bagel Factory

11256 Olive Blvd.

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

(314) 432-3583

www.TheBagleFactory.com/Facebook 11256 Olive Blvd.Creve Coeur, MO 63141(314) 432-3583 Stop by for a friendly atmosphere and some of the best bagels in the area. Don’t be surprised if you forget you’re in the midwest as the bagels will remind you of New York style bagels. Besides the 500-degree heated authentic bagels, one of the best parts of your visit will be talking to the owner who loves to have conversations with customers. Remember to bring enough cash to cover the affordable delights, because the bakery is cash only.

Protzel’s Delicatessen

7608 Wydown Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63105

(314) 721-4445

www.protzelsdeli.com 7608 Wydown Blvd.St. Louis, MO 63105(314) 721-4445 Visit this St. Louis landmark that has been in the same location for more than 50 years. Known for their delicious corned beef, the deli that a young husband and wife began years ago also serves a tasty bagel with lox. Served with the traditional tomato, onion and capers, order lox and cream cheese. Enjoy it with pre-sliced or hand-sliced salmon that comes from Nova Scotia and is served cold smoked after the brining process.

Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli

10405 Old Olive St.

St. Louis, MO 63141

(314) 569-0727

www.kohnskosher.com 10405 Old Olive St.St. Louis, MO 63141(314) 569-0727 You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy the benefits of a kosher diet. If you do adhere to kosher guidelines, the owners of this local eatery serve prepared food with you in mind. Step inside this kosher restaurant, and find a full-service deli alongside a bakery that serves bread, bagels, and pastries from Breadsworth. Enjoy bagels from the bakery or an entire lox plate from the deli. Related: Top Bakeries In St. Louis For Passover Desserts

Pumpernickles Deli

11036 Olive Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63141

(314) 567-4496

www.pumpernickles.com 11036 Olive Blvd.St. Louis, MO 63141(314) 567-4496 If lox is what you’re craving, you’ve come to the right place. Not only does this centrally located deli serve bagels with traditional lox, but it also offers many varieties of lox. “Lox it up” with eggs, Nova lox, tomato, onion, hash browns and a bagel. Sink your teeth into a Nova lox pumperwich specialty bagel with eggs, Nova lox spread, and tomato with onions. Or, go all out with a platter filled with four slices of Nova lox, lemon, olives, and of course, a bagel with cream cheese, tomato, and onion.