Bob Daiber to Run for Illinois Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOX) – A Metro East education official announces his intention to run for the state’s highest political office.

Madison County Regional Schools Superintendent Bob Daiber throws his hat in the ring for Illinois Governor. Daiber says he’s been dissatisfied with the way Republican Governor Bruce Rauner has been dealing with a wide range of issues.

“We have an increase in our bond-rating status, it continues to decline,” Daiber says. “We also have real issues in how we are going to fund our programs in the state, without a budget, that can not be successful.”

As an education professional, Daiber says another top priority would be making sure that schools at all levels receive more funding.

Daiber says the current governor needs to put aside his personal agenda and focus on the needs of the people of Illinois. He says that also means putting an end to the nearly two-year-long budget impasse and paying down the backlog of bills.

Two Chicago Democrats have already announced their plans to run for Governor next year.

The Illinois gubernatorial election is slated for November 2018.

