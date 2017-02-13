Children with Asthma Taxing Medicaid System

St. Louis, Mo. (KMOX) – A program starting this spring could save Missouri’s Medicaid system tens of thousands of dollars.
“These high-risk children are being seen in the emergency room, some times up to four times a week,” explains Joy Krieger, RN, Executive Director of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, St. Louis Chapter.
These are kids with severe asthma and estimates show that’s quadrupling the average cost of care.
Krieger tells KMOX many of these families don’t realize their children’s asthma could be better controlled with a few changes in the home, such as improving air quality or removing triggers from bedrooms. “Mom and dad may not even be aware that Fluffy the dog who sleeps with Johnny may the culprit and is causing the problem.” Krieger says dust mites, mold, and tobacco smoke are other common, controllable triggers.
Missouri will be the first state in the nation to implement home visits and follow-ups to improve the health of low-income children with chronic asthma.
The law allowing the visits was approved in 2014 but recently received half a million dollars in state funding and an expected two million in federal dollars.
One Comment