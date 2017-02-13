Good Fortune Restaurant Focuses on In-House Traditional Methods

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – May you have Good Fortune! That’s the name of a new Chinese restaurant from the founders of Strange Donuts and Byrd & Barrel.

Byrd & Barrel founder Bob Brazell says that while six months ago they were aiming for Americanized Chinese-done-right, now they’re going for something classic, and Good Fortune will be more of a handcrafted, traditional Chinese restaurant.

“We’re really diving in to more of the real, traditional methods of cooking. We’re doing a lot of our own in-house fermentation, we’re making our own soy sauce, making our own fish sauce, fermenting our own black garlic. We’re doing a lot of really cool, fun stuff,” he says.

Brazell says they refined the concept through a series of pop-up events, including one called “Monday Night Meals,” where they cooked up some prospective dishes for people who’d signed up to pay for it, pick it up, take it home.

“We did a pop up dinner in an old church in north city that has been converted to a skate park. I don’t think anybody else in St. Louis can say they’ve done that,” he says.

According to Brazell, while the food will stick to tradition, the restaurant concept will be more modern.

“On the right side there will be more intimate seating and the left side is some more casual seating, and you come up to the counter, get your food to go, have a beer, and hang out,” he says.

Brazell says they’ve purchased a building in Tower Grove, not far from the acclaimed Olio and Elaia restaurants, and Good Fortune could be open by mid summer.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook