KMOX Profiles: Jeff Small

February 13, 2017 11:24 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Jeff Small is an Emmy Award winning news anchor, reporter, model and actor.

He is also a spokesperson for the City of Ferguson – a position he took just days before the Michael Brown grand jury announcement and the violence that erupted afterward.

