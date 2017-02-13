Listen to Win Tickets to Rain at The Fox Theatre

Win: A pair of tickets to see “RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES” performed at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at 7 p.m.
Contest Ends: Friday, February 17, 2017
Listen to The Charlie Brennan Show all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see “RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES” performed at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at 7 p.m.
RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band! For the first time ever, RAIN will bring the historic album to life in its entirety for this psychedelic multimedia spectacular!
This mind blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles. Experience the worlds’ most iconic band and come celebrate 50 years of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES.
Tickets for the event go on sale now, for more information go to the event page online.
Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules.