Listen to Win Tickets to Rain at The Fox Theatre

February 13, 2017 1:04 PM
Filed Under: Beatles, Charlie Brennan, contest, Fox Theatre, KMOX, rain, St. Louis, Tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see “RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES” performed at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at 7 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, February 17, 2017

Listen to The Charlie Brennan Show all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see “RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES” performed at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at 7 p.m.

RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band! For the first time ever, RAIN will bring the historic album to life in its entirety for this psychedelic multimedia spectacular!

This mind blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles. Experience the worlds’ most iconic band and come celebrate 50 years of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES.

Tickets for the event go on sale now, for more information go to the event page online.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia