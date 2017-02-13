Missouri House Votes to Pass Labor Reform

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri State Legislature is trying to pass another piece of labor reform after making Missouri the 28th Right to Work state in the country. The Missouri House overwhelmingly voted to pass a bill that would bar the automatic deduction of union dues from a public employee’s paycheck without that employee’s annual, written consent.

Republican Jered Taylor, who is sponsoring the bill, says it would stop public employees from having union dues automatically deducted without consent. Democrats say it takes away the voice of middle class workers, but Taylor disagrees.

“I would say it’s the exact opposite of that. It allows them to chose whether or not they want to be part of the union rather than having to go through multiple people and do multiple things in order to get out of the union and being forced to pay those dues,” he says.

But Democrats, like Doug Beck, say this bill is a straight attack on middle class workers.

“I don’t understand why we care about what people do with their money after they earn it. It’s their money they can do what they want with it,”

he says.

House Speaker Todd Richardson says they will continue to pass measures they believe will improve the state’s economy and bring more jobs to Missouri.

The legislation now goes to the Missouri State Senate.

