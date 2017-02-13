Palestinian Business Owner Sues Country Club Hills for Discrimination

February 13, 2017 9:37 PM
Filed Under: Business Owner, City, Country Club Hills, discrimination, laundry mat, lawsuit, Mayor Bender McKinney, Mohammed Almuttan, Muslim, Palestinian

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A judge believes a Palestinian Country Club Hills family claiming discrimination has a good case.

Attorney Jay Kanzler says his client, Mohammed Almuttan, wants to open a renovated laundromat – but Mayor Bender McKinney is making it difficult because Almuttan is Muslim.

McKinney wants to specify concrete color, whether there will be free WiFi and other superfluous matters, before issuing a business license.

“We started hearing from the former police chief of the city of Country Club Hills,” Kanzler says. “Who said the mayor had told him, ‘You let this trash into my city and you let them do business. Now I’m going to clean house,'”

Kanzler adds allegedly the mayor referred to them as “illegals” and told the former police chief to harass them.

Almuttan wanted a restraining order to force the city to issue a business license – but that was denied. However, Kanzler says the judge thinks there’s a “probability” his team can prove discrimination if the case goes to trial.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia