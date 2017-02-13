Palestinian Business Owner Sues Country Club Hills for Discrimination

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A judge believes a Palestinian Country Club Hills family claiming discrimination has a good case.
Attorney Jay Kanzler says his client, Mohammed Almuttan, wants to open a renovated laundromat – but Mayor Bender McKinney is making it difficult because Almuttan is Muslim.
McKinney wants to specify concrete color, whether there will be free WiFi and other superfluous matters, before issuing a business license.
“We started hearing from the former police chief of the city of Country Club Hills,” Kanzler says. “Who said the mayor had told him, ‘You let this trash into my city and you let them do business. Now I’m going to clean house,'”
Kanzler adds allegedly the mayor referred to them as “illegals” and told the former police chief to harass them.
Almuttan wanted a restraining order to force the city to issue a business license – but that was denied. However, Kanzler says the judge thinks there’s a “probability” his team can prove discrimination if the case goes to trial.
