Residents Show Support for Tower Grove Shooting Victim

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Residents came out in droves Sunday evening to express their grief and sorrow in the wake of a fatal shooting in the Tower Grove Heights neighborhood.

The shooting occurred Friday night when a man in his 60’s who was visiting his daughter who had just given birth was fatally shot in the neck at Juniata and Gustine.

Deborah Knox Deierman, security coordinator for her block in the Tower Grove Heights neighborhood association, says it’s important for the neighborhood to show their support.

“We’ve always been a wonderful neighborhood with wonderful neighbors and we need to be able to come together to support each other when things like this happen,” she says.

Barbara Gilchrist of Tower Grove South addressed the gathering. Her message to the victim’s family was one of solidarity.

“We stand with you. We extend our collective arms around you,” she said.

Tower Grove Heights resident Richard Buthod was asked if the murder would cause him to pack up and leave, but he plans to stay, saying he prefers to focus on the good years he’s spent in the neighborhood rather than the “terrible moments”. Buthod also offered his support to the family and friends of the victim.

“The cruelty of the violence, the pain of the survivors, can’t be comforted tonight, can’t be comforted with a thousand people walking,” he said.

It’s believed the victim, whose name has not been released, was killed during an armed robbery or carjacking attempt.

