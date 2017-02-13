Some 200 Protesters Demonstrate Outside Former Hardee’s Headquarters in Downtown St. Louis

February 13, 2017 8:12 PM
Filed Under: downtown St. Louis, Hardee's headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Raucous group of protestors rallying at the former Hardee’s headquarters in Downtown St. Louis this afternoon.

They want President Trump to withdraw his nomination of Hardee’s CEO Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor. The demonstrators contend Puzder doesn’t pay his workers a living wage.

The Peaceful demonstration ended up outside the Hardee’s restaurant on Chestnut.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia