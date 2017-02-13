Some 200 Protesters Demonstrate Outside Former Hardee’s Headquarters in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Raucous group of protestors rallying at the former Hardee’s headquarters in Downtown St. Louis this afternoon.
They want President Trump to withdraw his nomination of Hardee’s CEO Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor. The demonstrators contend Puzder doesn’t pay his workers a living wage.
The Peaceful demonstration ended up outside the Hardee’s restaurant on Chestnut.
