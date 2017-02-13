Ted Drewes Receives Award for Worlds Best Ice Cream

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A big honor for Ted Drewes Monday as he accepted the trophy for being named the Worlds Best Ice Cream.

The “SoolNua World Ice Cream Index Challenge” involved 20 destinations from 13 countries. More than 30,000 votes were cast – Ted Drewes came out as Number 1.

Drewes gave credit to his parents for having the foresight to locate on Route 66, his employees for working so hard, and the salesman who sold him his first radio commercials.

“I used to think I was the best worker in the world,” Drewes says. “One day, I woke up and I saw that our workers were better than I was and at that point, I became a better boss.”

President of Explore St. Louis, Kitty Ratcliffe, gave Ted Drews the award from the international competition.

“We said we have to do Ted Drewes. It’s the best in the world and we want the world to know it,” Ratcliffe says. “We entered, and you won.”

The “SoolNua World Ice Cream Index Challenge” was established in 2015 as a way to recognize the important role local ice cream shops play in promoting dynamic destinations.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook