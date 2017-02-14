Blues Place Stastny on Injured Reserve

February 14, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Blues, injury, lower body, Paul Stastny, St. Louis

(Feb. 14, 2017) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has placed forward Paul Stastny on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Stastny suffered the injury in the Blues’ 2-1 overtime win on Feb. 9, in Toronto.

Stastny, 31, is currently in his third season with the Blues after being signed as a free agent on July 1, 2014. The 6’0, 202-pound forward has appeared in 54 games this season and shares fourth on the team with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists). A native of St. Louis, Stastny is a veteran of 11 NHL seasons, dressing in 730 regular season games over that span. Overall, he has accumulated 588 career regular season points, including 201 goals and 387 assists.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia