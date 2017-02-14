Blues Place Stastny on Injured Reserve

(Feb. 14, 2017) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has placed forward Paul Stastny on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Stastny suffered the injury in the Blues’ 2-1 overtime win on Feb. 9, in Toronto.
Stastny, 31, is currently in his third season with the Blues after being signed as a free agent on July 1, 2014. The 6’0, 202-pound forward has appeared in 54 games this season and shares fourth on the team with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists). A native of St. Louis, Stastny is a veteran of 11 NHL seasons, dressing in 730 regular season games over that span. Overall, he has accumulated 588 career regular season points, including 201 goals and 387 assists.
