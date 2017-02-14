Cardinals Win Arbitration Hearing, Sign Michael Wacha

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals won it’s arbitration hearing with starting pitcher Michael Wacha, meaning he will make $2,755,000 playing for St. Louis in the 2017 season.

Wacha asked arbitrators Dennis Archer, Gary Kendellen and Elizabeth Neumeier for a raise from $539,000 to $3.2 million, and St. Louis advocated for a $2,775,000 salary. The arbitrators sided with the Cardinals.

Wacha, a 25-year-old right-hander, was 7-7 with a career-high 5.09 ERA last year in 24 starts and three relief appearances, down from 17-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 2015. St. Louis had not gone to a hearing since beating pitcher Darren Oliver in 1999.

MLB teams and players have split 12 decisions this winter. Four players, all relief pitchers, remain scheduled for hearings this week: the New York Yankees’ Dellin Betances, Baltimore’s Brad Brach, the Chicago Cubs’ Pedro Strop and Pittsburgh’s Tony Watson.

Toronto’s Marcus Stroman, Houston’s Collin McHugh and Tampa Bay’s Jake Odorizzi have won their salary arbitration cases, and Wacha, Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson and Arizona’s Taijuan Walker have lost.

Decisions for all six starting pitchers, eligible for arbitration for the first time, were announced Tuesday.

The sides are on track for 16 hearings, the most since teams won 10 of 16 decisions in 1994.



(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook