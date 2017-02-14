Couples Share Love Stories That Began with MetroLink

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There are a lot of places to find love, and this Valentine’s Day, MetroLink is profiling passengers who’ve found love on the rails.

In the case of Whitney Wilson and her now-husband Patrick, they met as the tracks were being laid.

They both worked on the blue line extension. She remembers looking down into a trench – that would eventually become the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink station – and seeing him.

A transformation occurred at one particular MetroLink station that involved more than just steel and concrete. https://t.co/JC1pJbATqY pic.twitter.com/41qm13qnzD — Metro (@STLMetro) February 14, 2017

Weeks later – a date, and months later – a proposal at that same station.

And when the bridge over that station was recently demolished to make way for the Loop Trolley, Wilson told a co-worker about their love story, and they gave the couple a piece of structural steel rebar from the old bridge.

The piece is “covered in dust and dirt, but it’s kind of cool,” Whitney Wilson says. “I just reminds us where we started from.”

Her advice: If you find yourself on a MetroLink train with someone who catches your eye, go for it.

Their love story is the latest in a series of Valentine’s Day profiles Metro has done.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook