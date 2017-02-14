Ladue School District Await NAACP Recommendations After Racial Incidents

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ladue School District officials said Tuesday they are awaiting recommendations from the St. Louis County NAACP following racial incidents last November.

At the time, some African American students reported racially charged incidents – including one student who says another student burned him with a glue gun. Several students walked out of Ladue Horton Watkins High School to protest the occurrences.

Two town hall meetings about the issue were held last November and December.

Ladue School District Communications Director, Susan Downing, said they have continued discussions with students, staff and the community since the town hall meetings.

“The silver lining in that, if there is one, is that it really focused everybody’s attention,” Downing said. “It’s nice now to be able to say and have broad agreement that [addressing] this is important.”

Downing says the district is also making a list of recommendations to accompany what is expected from the NAACP.

“One of the things that we are going to do is an equity audit of the district,” Downing explained, “to try and get an outside objective overview of those issues – What are we doing, what more can we, and that sort of thing.”

