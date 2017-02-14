Look Out for Tax Scams

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – IRS tax scams abound this time of year. And Jason Glassberg with Casaba Security says scammers are great at getting people to give out important information.
“So people get these emails, they get these texts and these phone calls from bad guys claiming to be representatives of the government, that they owe money and they need to send this money in right away, and in fact the IRS would never contact people in that way,” he says.
Glassberg says scammers can also just go to the “dark web” and get a “fraud kit”, personal information of people who’ve had their information stolen by hackers.
“It’s basically a package of personal information that has been collected by a bad guy from some other place and it’s put in to a large file and sold in this black market,” he says.
Don’t give out any information and don’t call the number they give you because you’ll end up in a fake call center. If it’s really the IRS, they’ll send you a letter and you have a right to appeal.
