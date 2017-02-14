Major Downtown Law Firm: Will They Stay, or Will They Go?

February 14, 2017 5:19 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay makes a good impression as he does damage control with a major downtown employer considering leaving the area because of crime.

Two weeks ago, when a rapper was gun down and killed outside the downtown Hooters restaurant, Andy Crouppen of Brown and Crouppen talked of moving his law firm to Clayton.

This week, the mayor and an entourage of nine others, including police officials, paid him a visit to try to get him to stay.

“They seem to understand it,” Crouppen says. “They’re not making excuses for it, and everyone … seems to have a sense of urgency to get this resolved.”

Crouppen was told there’s a plan to add police on street corners downtown during lunch time and morning and afternoon drive times.

Crouppen says he’s not seeking any financial incentives to stay downtown. All he wants is his 200 employees to feel safe, and he says he’ll be getting feedback from them in the coming months.

