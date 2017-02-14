Mother, Boyfriend Charged in 6-Year-Old’s Shooting Death

Brian Kelly (@brpkelly) February 14, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: child, child shot, Ebony Jones, fatal shooting, guns, Jeramee Ramey, Mi'Kenzie Bostic, shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The mother and her boyfriend now face charges in Monday’s shooting death of a 6-year-old girl in north St. Louis.

Ebony Jones, 27, and Jeramee Ramey, 31, are charged with involuntary manslaughter and three counts of child endangerment in the death of Mi’Kenzie Bostic.

The two tell police they were sleeping when another child shot Mi’Kenzie.

The other children in the home in the 6300 block of Minnie are 9, 4 and 3 years old.

