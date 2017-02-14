New Study Finds ‘First-Born’ Siblings Have Higher IQ

February 14, 2017 8:44 PM

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Do you have an older sibling? Chances are, they may score higher on an IQ test than you do.

A new study confirms what a lot of people have suspected about first-born children – they are more intelligent. The long-term study of nearly 5,000 American children, found first-born siblings have better “thinking skills.”

First-born children may have received more mental stimulation in the earlier months and years as an only child.

Scottish researchers say their findings may explain the so called “birth order effect” – in which children born earlier receive better grades and earn higher wages than their younger siblings.

