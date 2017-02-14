St. Louis Health Ratings Top National Charts

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new survey shows the St. Louis area finishes in the upper third of the nation when it comes to the health of its residents.
St. Louis ranks number thirty-eight on a new list of the 150 Healthiest Cities in America compiled by the personal finance website WalletHub.com.
St. Louis was number one on the list for the most family doctors per one hundred thousand residents and number one for hospital beds per one thousand residents. St. Louis finished in the top five for the quality of its parks and for the number of recreational leagues per capita.
The lowest rankings for St. Louis were number 136 for adult obesity, and number 149 out of 150 for its premature death rate.
