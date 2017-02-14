St. Louis Health Ratings Top National Charts

February 14, 2017 7:14 AM
Filed Under: adult obesity, health, Parks, premature death rate, recreational leagues. family doctors

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new survey shows the St. Louis area finishes in the upper third of the nation when it comes to the health of its residents.

St. Louis ranks number thirty-eight on a new list of the 150 Healthiest Cities in America compiled by the personal finance website WalletHub.com.

St. Louis was number one on the list for the most family doctors per one hundred thousand residents and number one for hospital beds per one thousand residents. St. Louis finished in the top five for the quality of its parks and for the number of recreational leagues per capita.

The lowest rankings for St. Louis were number 136 for adult obesity, and number 149 out of 150 for its premature death rate.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia