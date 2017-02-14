Two Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery in Chesterfield

February 14, 2017 6:57 PM
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Chesterfield Sunday night.

Police say the victim met with 17-year-olds Anthony Claxton and Corey Cox, both of St. Louis, for a drug transaction. The victim was robbed instead and the suspects drove away.

No one was reported injured.

Claxton and Cox face first degree robbery and armed criminal action charges – a third suspect hasn’t been charged.

