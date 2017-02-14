Two Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Chesterfield Sunday night.
Police say the victim met with 17-year-olds Anthony Claxton and Corey Cox, both of St. Louis, for a drug transaction. The victim was robbed instead and the suspects drove away.
No one was reported injured.
Claxton and Cox face first degree robbery and armed criminal action charges – a third suspect hasn’t been charged.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)