Two Men Arrested in Connection to Police Pursuit, Injured Officer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The two adults involved in the police pursuit that eventually led to an injured officer have been charged.
Armond Calvin,19, of St. Louis and Christopher Rhodes,20, of Castle Point both face resisting arrest charges. Calvin also faces one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.
Two juveniles, ages 14 and 16, haven’t been charged.
The police officer initially thought he was shot in the hand, but after examination a doctor determined he was just seriously injured during a fall – there was no gunshot wound.
