Valentine’s Day History Shrouded in Mystery

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On this Valentine’s Day, ever wonder about the man who inspired it all?

Legend has it it was a man named Saint Valentine, but who he was remains shrouded in mystery. DePaul University’s Scott Moringiello says it is possible there were at least three holy men with that name during the early Christian period, including a priest, a bishop and man from North Africa.

When Pope Gelacious created a feast day in the year 496 to honor St. Valentine he was equally vague.

“He said that Valentine, his acts are only known to God, so basically what that means is that we don’t actually know what Valentine did,” says Moringiello.

Some Church experts say Saint Valentine was imprisoned and executed for performing marriage ceremonies against the command of the Roman Emperor at the time.

According to one legend, Father or Bishop Valentine was in prison because of his stand for Christian marriage. And on the day of his execution he left a note for the jailer’s daughter whose blindness he had allegedly healed through prayer, signing that note ‘from your Valentine’.

