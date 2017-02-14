Valentine’s Day Restaurant Deals

Celebrating on a budget? Check out this list of Valentine’s Day freebies and deals offered by restaurants, courtesy of offers.com!

Abuelo’s – Dig into a 12-ounce prime rib dinner for $20.59 or 16-ounce prime rib dinner for $26.79.

Bakers Square – You can get two Just Right Portion entrees with two slices of pie for $19.99. Choose from Just Right options such as chicken and bacon mac ’n cheese, fish and chips, chicken tenders, pot roast, and slow-roasted turkey.

Baskin Robbins – Celebrate the holiday with two Valentine’s Offers:

* A Valentine’s cake with hugs and romantic hearts.

* $3 off any ice cream cake.

Bertucci’s – Order a three-course Valentine’s dinner for two for $35 from a special menu. The dinner includes two starters, two entrees, and a shared dessert. Dinner for one also available at $19.99.

Black Angus Steakhouse – Celebrate your two greatest loves: your significant other and steak with a steakhouse dinner.

Bojangles – Try the heart-shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits.

Brio Tuscan Grille – Fall in love with an two-course Italian dinner for $20.95 featuring an entree and soup or salad from a select menu. Entrees include chicken saltimbocca, scallop risotto, and crab-stuffed shrimp & lobster tail.

Buca di Beppo – Split a heart-shaped lasagna dinner for two for $49.99. The dinner includes a small mixed green or caesar salad, garlic bread, and two mini cannoli.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Grab a heart-shaped brownie batter or chocolate-covered raspberry heart donuts.

California Pizza Kitchen – Dine on a three-course Valentine’s Day deal for two for $35. The deal includes one appetizer, two entrees, and one dessert to share.

Cattlemen’s – You can dine on a special Valentine’s dinner.

Charlie Brown’s – Visit on Valentine’s Day to score half-price bottles of wine.

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Get a four-course dinner for $35 or a two-course dinner for $25.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex – Treat your date to a three-course Valentine’s dinner.

Chuck E Cheese – Enjoy a Valentine’s dinner and play package for $21.99 package includes two personal pizzas, two drinks, and 30 play points.

Claim Jumper Restaurant & Saloon – Spoil your main squeeze with a Steak and Crab Mash or Salmon Oscar dinner. The Steak and Crab Mash includes a 21-ounce ribeye with jumbo lump crab and mashed potatoes topped with bacon bits, swiss cheese, chipotle sauce, and cilantro sauce; the Salmon Oscar includes a flame-grilled salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat in lemon butter sauce with grilled asparagus and rice pilaf.

Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – You can dine on a three-course Valentine’s Dinner for two for $29.99. The dinner includes a soup or salad, a choice of prime rib, grilled salmon, wedge salad with sirloin, or scampi-style shrimp pasta, and one slice of pie to share.

Cold Stone Creamery – Share the love with a Fudge Truffle Decadence cake.

Denny’s – You can take 20% off your check

Fleming’s – Attend the annual three-course Valentine’s dinner, featuring an eight-ounce filet mignon with your choice of Australian lobster tail or New Zealand Ora King salmon.

Fogo de Chao – Snag a free dining card when you dine from February 10 – February 14. The card is valid for one complimentary lunch or dinner.

Fuddruckers – Depending on your location, you can get one of these three Valentine’s specials:

* A four-course dinner for two for $35.

* A two-course dinner for two for $25.

* A burger and milkshake meal for two for $20. The meal includes two half-pound Original burgers, two orders of wedge-cut fries, and two milkshakes.

Dairy Queen – Split a two-person Choco Brownie Blizzard Cupid cake starting at $9.99.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Kids 12 and under can get a free kid’s meal with purchase of an adult entree valued at $10 or more.

Golden Corral – Try out the special Valentine’s entrees, such as the garlic parsley scallop skewers and carved lemon rosemary sirloin.

Honey Dew Donuts – You can make someone’s Valentine’s Day extra sweet with these Offers:

* Heart-shaped donuts.

* Buy six, get six donuts free.

Hooters – Take the Shred Your Ex Quiz online to get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 boneless wings.

IHOP – Catch the limited-time red velvet French toast.

Jack in the Box – Buy one, get one free Buttery Jack.

Joe’s Crab Shack – You can enjoy a lobster tail for $6.

Krispy Kreme – Take your pick of red heart, pink heart, and sprinkled heart doughnuts.

Krystal – You can receive a Surf & Turf dinner for two for $9.99. The dinner includes eight classic Krystals, a dozen fried shrimp, a Chili-Cheese or Junkyard fry and either two cherry ICEE beverages or two chocolate chip cookies. Available at participating restaurants from 11 a.m. until close on Valentine’s Day.

Logan’s Roadhouse – Try the six-ounce filet and grilled lobster tail and other favorites, plus get the chance to win $500.

Lone Star Steakhouse – You can share a two-course Valentine’s meal for two for $20. The meal includes one appetizer, two salads, and two entrees from a special menu.

Macaroni Grill – Spoil your beau with the following Offers:

* A three-course dinner for $24 per person from a special menu.

* 25% off e-gift cards.

Maggiano’s – Get a three-course Valentine’s Day meal at $70 for takeout or $80 for dine-in The meal includes any appetizer or two salads, two entrees from the special menu, one dessert, two glasses of wine, and a free small box of Chocolate Zuccatto Bites.

MaggieMoo’s – Take $5 off a medium round or large ¼ sheet cake.

Marble Slab Creamery – You can get $5 off a medium round or large ¼ sheet cake.

Max & Erma’s – You can celebrate love day with a Valentine’s dinner for $29. The dinner includes a shareable appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert.

McAlister’s Deli – Gobble down two Valentine’s specials:

* A tray of Valentine’s-inspired mini cookies for $18.95.

* A free kids meal for up to two children aged 12 and under with the purchase of an adult dine-in entree.

McCormick & Schmick’s– Reserve your table for a Valentine’s dinner for two.

Mimi’s Café – Feast on a three-course Valentine’s dinner for $18.99 per person, and get a free entree offer for your next visit.

Morton’s the Steakhouse – Reserve your spot for a Valentine’s special steak and cold water lobster tail dinner for $56.

O’Charley’s – Take your date to a prime rib dinner for $13.99. The dinner includes one appetizer and two sides.

Outback Steakhouse – Celebrate with two Valentine’s Offers:

* A dinner for two for $42. The dinner includes a Bloomin’ Onion to share, a choice of center-cut sirloin, grilled salmon, or Alice Springs chicken, two sides, two signature side salads, and a New York-style cheesecake to share.

* A Love Potion cocktail for $5 The cocktail features Cruzan Passion Fruit Rum shaken up with strawberry and passion fruit puree with pineapple juice rimmed in sugar and garnished with fresh strawberry.

Papa Murphy’s – Slice up a large Heartbaker Heart Shaped Pizza for $8.

Pizza Hut – You can order a one-topping, heart-shaped pizza with your choice of dessert for $13.99 online.

Ruby Tuesday – Complement your dinner with these Valentine special add-ons:

* A lobster tail for $5.99.

* Grilled shrimp for $3.99.

Shake Shack – Buy one, get one free shake.

Shakey’s – Score a heart-shaped pepperoni pizza for $10.99.

Shoney’s – You can order a Valentine’s dinner for two for $24.99. The menu features options like stuffed crab royal, herb-roasted salmon, and fried coconut shrimp. The dinner includes one slice of hot fudge cake.

Sizzler – In honor of Valentine’s Day, you can order steak and lobster.

Souper Salad – On Valentine’s Day, feast on an adult buffet for $7.99.

Souplantation – End dinner with a red velvet lava cake.

Spaghetti Warehouse – Receive a free tiramisu when you order the Ultimate Feast for Two.

Steak ‘n Shake – Treat yourself to a red velvet, oreo red velvet, or chocolate-covered strawberry shake for $3.69.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon – Invite your beloved to a three-course dinner for two for $36.99. The dinner includes one appetizer, two entrees, two sides, and a dessert to share. Entree choices include the Sweetwater salmon or NY strip steak.

TGI Friday’s – You can enjoy a Valentine’s Dinner for two for $30 with half-price bottles of wine.

The Melting Pot – Share a four-course fondue meal for $150 per couple.

Waffle House – On February 14, dine on a Valentine’s Day dinner.

Which Wich – Earn a free cookie when you draw a heart on your bag.

White Castle – Check out the annual Valentine’s Tableside Service Dinner from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Seating is limited and reservations are required, so visit the White Castle website to reserve your table in advance.

McDonald’s – Enjoy candle-lit Valentine’s Day table service at participating locations.

Monical’s Pizza – Split a heart-shaped pizza with two 20-ounce soft drinks for $14.

Qdoba Mexican Eats – Get a free burrito at Qdoba if you smooch anyone—your lover, your mom, or the person behind you in line (not advisable in the presence of your date).

Starbucks – Slurp up Valentine’s Frappuccinos, Love Bean Frappes, and Java Berry Frappes. topped with bright pink whipped cream.

