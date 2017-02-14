Valentine’s Flower Deliveries Skyrocket from Last Year

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Walter Knoll the 3rd with Walter Knoll Florist says orders are up 30 percent over last year. He says one reason for the increase is women want flowers delivered at work and the weekday helps.
“Last year was on a Sunday, which is the absolute worst for florists, and the worst for restaurants too, and Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are the best,” he says.
On a normal day, Walter Knoll has twenty delivery drivers. Monday they had eighty and today they’ll be using 117 contracted delivery drivers. Knoll says the warmer weather also plays a part in flower deliveries.
“The weather’s beautiful, it’s a good temperature for the roses when they’re out. It’s not too warm that they get damaged by the heat, and it’s not so cold that they freeze,” he says.
He even offered a bit of advice for what to do when your arrangement arrives.
“When you get your Valentine’s gift, it’s really good to pick up the phone and call whoever sent them and thank them, because if you don’t they’re going to call us and wonder if they were delivered.”
