Debate Sparked Over Mosque Construction in Historic Neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s opposition to a proposed mosque just south of downtown, but not because of religion. It’s a fight over architecture.
Architect Rocco Danna is chairman of development for the McKinley Heights Neighborhood Association. He says the mosque planned for the corner of Jefferson and Allen needs to conform with the historic code of the neighborhood.
“This is something, the historic code is something that everyone else has to do in this neighborhood,” he says.
Mosque planners want to put the building ‘set back’ on the lot, with a parking lot in front. Danna says the code requires buildings to be up close to the sidewalk with parking in back. Danna says more than 80 people have signed a petition to voice their concern.
“This sets a really bad precedent that any developer who comes to the area can come and say, you know, well, you allowed this why aren’t you allowing mine,”
he says.
