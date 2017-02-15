Editorial Cartoon in Belleville News-Democrat Causes Nationwide Stir

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – An area newspaper recently published an editorial cartoon by cartoonist Glenn McCoy that many are calling “racist,” “disgusting” and “shameful.”

Monday’s edition of the Belleville News-Democrat included the cartoon, which appears to liken President Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, to the first black child to attend an all-white school in the South, Ruby Bridges.

In the famous Norman Rockwell painting “The Problem We All Live With,” 6-year-old Ruby is shown being escorted into school by U.S. Marshals while facing an angry, taunting white mob.

McCoy tells KMOX’s Carol Daniel he used the Rockwell piece as a reference for the cartoon.

“I was seeing events play out that were similar, and I just felt it was a good metaphor,” he says. “My cartoon was basically about the anger of some mobs towards people who they disagree with. I felt that there was some parallels that could be drawn and maybe used to spark conversation.”

Here is a comparison of the two:

RW political cartoonist Glen McCoy created the image on the left. On the right is Norman Rockwell's image about the Civil Rights Movement. pic.twitter.com/mbW2J6kRrX — …she persisted. 🗽 (@leahmcelrath) February 14, 2017

The cartoon comes days after protesters in Washington D.C. blocked DeVos from entering a public school while chanting, “Shame!” Security guards helped escort her through the crowd.

DeVos was widely criticized during her confirmation process. Her nomination inspired protests around the country, the Huffington Post reports, with critics asserting that she was unfamiliar with basic education policy and intent on dismantling the traditional education system.

Many are furious at McCoy and his cartoon:

How can you compare a child who actively sought education to a woman who's trying to get rid of it? Betsy Devos is not Ruby Bridges. pic.twitter.com/REjxAEj2Yp — nañi (@pettyblackgirI) February 14, 2017

Erasing black history DURING Black History Month by portraying a rich white lady as the new Ruby Bridges is obscenely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/0lU3nuj7B4 — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) February 14, 2017

RUBY BRIDGES ACTIVELY FOUGHT FOR AN EDUCATION BETSY DEVOS IS ACTIVELY TRYING TO TAKE IT AWAY STOP TRYING TO ERASE BLACK HISTORY pic.twitter.com/bH4FXadxJs — Berenabas (@BerenabasG) February 15, 2017

Comparing Betsy Devos to Ruby Bridges like this is insulting on so many levels. 🙄 https://t.co/6wcQbYNRrk — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) February 14, 2017

News outlets natonwide have picked up the story, including The Huffington Post, Buzzfeed News and USA Today:

People are outraged over a cartoon apparently equating Betsy Devos with Ruby Bridgeshttps://t.co/ntprCINmNV pic.twitter.com/eMhzYxiMtd — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 15, 2017

Here is Norman Rockwells The Problem We All Live With showing courageous 6 yr old Ruby Bridges integrating her school pic.twitter.com/YnmX5qphUX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 14, 2017

Instead of a trash DeVos cartoon, I'm sharing this: my fave photo of President Obama, with the REAL painting and its subject, Ruby Bridges. pic.twitter.com/gOvmSOjcSf — Shelly (@ShellySometimes) February 14, 2017

The newspaper is getting flack on Twitter and its own Facebook page for publishing the cartoon. Readers ask not only for an apology, but also the firing of McCoy.

McCoy, a cartoonist for the Belleville News-Democrat and hundreds of other publications nationwide, has been a cartoonist for about 25 years.

He says he wasn’t looking at the cartoon through the same lens as some of the critics.

“It just seemed kind of surreal that we have moved so far beyond [the Civil Rights protests] in time, but we’re still seeing people being denied the right to speak freely at college campuses or inter-public buildings because of their beliefs,” McCoy says. “And so, in that context, I thought that there were some comparisons that could be drawn.”

The political atmosphere today is toxic, he says, and admits maybe he should have been more careful with the image that he chose.

