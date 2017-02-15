Watch Live: Ill. Governor Rauner Delivers the Budget Address | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Ferguson Draws Criticism for Using Humvee for Drug Education

Associated Press February 15, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Dare, drug education, Ferguson, humvee

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) – Officials in Ferguson are facing criticism for using a Humvee in a police program to educate children about the dangers of drugs.

Some residents told the city council Tuesday that using a Humvee for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program is insensitive. Police vehicles, including Humvees, were used to keep the peace during sometimes violent protests following the fatal 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown.

Police chief Delrish Moss says the Humvee was chosen simply because it is an attention-grabber.

Concern has also been raised in Ferguson about the name of the DARE mascot, Daren the Lion. The officer who shot Brown was Darren Wilson, who later resigned. Police commander Frank McCall says the name is used nationally and has no connection to the shooting.

