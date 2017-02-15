Heads Up! Gas Prices Expected to Spike for Upcoming Travel Season

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Just in time for the travel season, gas prices are on the rise once again.

According to GasBuddy.com, we can expect to see prices at the pump gradually increase by 30 to 70 cents as the season changes over to spring. Oil refineries are switching over to a cleaner, summer blend.

“With the temperatures on the rise, it is mandated by the federal government that we use a cleaner burning fuel,” said Allison Mac, Gas Buddy’s director of public relations. “So when we use a cleaner burning fuel, it’s more expensive to produce. And because of that, a lot of our drivers are going to see that reflected on the street corners.”

Mac said gas prices are known to spike every year during the travel season. In 2016, national average prices rose 69 cents, and in 2015, prices increased by 78 cents. Mac said prices will also be affected by refineries undergoing normal maintenance operations.

“What this means is, it’s kind of like driving your car,” Mac explained. “Every so often, you need to bring your car in and get it checked out to make sure it doesn’t break down. The same thing happens with refineries.”

Currently, the average gas price in Missouri is $2.09 per gallon, and in Illinois, $2.32 per gallon.

