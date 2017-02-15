NLEC Reverend Larry Rice Places Bid in St. Louis Mayoral Race

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Another candidate joins the race for St. Louis Mayor.

New Life Evangelistic Center’s Reverend Larry Rice said he recently turned in over 1200 signatures to the Board of Elections Committee to get his name on the ballot. He is running as an Independent candidate.

Aside from focusing on homelessness, Rice said he wants to place a cap of $75,000 on city government pay, hire 200 more officers for the city’s most challenged neighborhoods (using money saved from city government salary caps), and make low income areas a priority for tax abatements.

“Those that are in power have totally forgotten about the poor and needy,” Rice said Wednesday, “and that may be contributed to the fact that over 100 people working for the city receive over a hundred thousand dollars a year when the median income is $35,000. Those figures are insane because so many people are hurting.”

Rice said he also wants to transform vacant properties in the city.

“Twenty percent of the property in St. Louis is owned by the city of St. Louis, and they’re the biggest slumlord in the city of St. Louis as they land bank it to give to rich developers,” Rice said. “That’s wrong, that’s ungodly, that’s immoral. Use this property to encourage people to move into the city.”

Click here to see a full list of Rev. Larry Rice’s plan.

