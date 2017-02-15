PHOTOS: Historic North St. Louis Home Moved from NGA Site

February 15, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: NGA, NGA headquarters, north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Charlsetta Taylor moved into her North St. Louis home in 1945 — her brother was born in that house.

The three-story red brick home built in 1895 was prepped to be moved Wednesday afternoon outside the 97 acres of land where the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency will build a new western headquarters.

A construction company begins moving the house of Charlsetta Taylor out of an area that will be used to construct the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in St. Louis on February 15, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

A construction company begins moving the house of Charlsetta Taylor out of an area that will be used to construct the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in St. Louis on February 15, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Construction company workers make adjustments underneath a house being moved to make way for the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in St. Louis on February 15, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Construction company workers make adjustments underneath a house being moved to make way for the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in St. Louis on February 15, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

A construction company begins moving the house of Charlsetta Taylor out of an area that will be used to construct the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in St. Louis on February 15, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

A construction company begins moving the house of Charlsetta Taylor out of an area that will be used to construct the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in St. Louis on February 15, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

The house was to be moved to the street Wednesday, and then to St. Louis Avenue – 7/10s of a mile down the street – later this month.

Taylor said she had no other option than to move her home outside the area, otherwise it would have been demolished.

