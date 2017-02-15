PHOTOS: Historic North St. Louis Home Moved from NGA Site

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Charlsetta Taylor moved into her North St. Louis home in 1945 — her brother was born in that house.
The three-story red brick home built in 1895 was prepped to be moved Wednesday afternoon outside the 97 acres of land where the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency will build a new western headquarters.
The house was to be moved to the street Wednesday, and then to St. Louis Avenue – 7/10s of a mile down the street – later this month.
Taylor said she had no other option than to move her home outside the area, otherwise it would have been demolished.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)