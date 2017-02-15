Reports: St. Louis Paramedic Lied About Boston Marathon Help

Watch Live: Ill. Governor Rauner Delivers the Budget Address | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

February 15, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: 2013, bombing, Boston, game, lied, marathon, photo, Shawn Daniel, St. Louis, St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The St. Louis Fire Department says a paramedic training officer falsely claimed he ran to the aid of victims at the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Shawn Daniel was honored at a St. Louis Blues hockey game in January. A posting on the Fire Department’s Facebook page on Jan. 18 said he was among the emergency workers who hurried to help those injured in the bombing. Daniel was working at the time for a private ambulance company near Boston.

But the Fire Department says in a statement Tuesday that Daniel was never on the scene of the bombing and did not provide medical assistance. The Fire Department apologized.

