Sex Investigation Targets St. Louis Police Officers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An apartment north of downtown, where officers have reportedly been seen going in and out with women, is the focus of an investigation.

The department confirms that an investigation is underway – both internal and criminal in nature – for allegations that police have been engaging in sexual activity at an apartment in the O’Fallon Place Apartments.

O’Fallon Place Apartments is a low-income housing complex patrolled by police.

Sources tell KMOX the alleged activity took place in recent years and involves “several” officers. It’s not clear whether the officers were on duty, or whether they may have been using an apartment for off-duty affairs.

No one has been charged and the investigation is in the early stages.

St. Louis Police released a statement in response to a request from KMOX News:

“The Department is aware of the allegations and has initiated an investigation. It is early in that investigation and the Department is unable to comment on the veracity of the accusations. Illegal or unethical behavior by anyone sworn to protect and serve our community will not be tolerated. The investigation will include both criminal and internal reviews. The investigation is ongoing.”

